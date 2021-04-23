5 delicious ways to give cabbage a try

If there’s one thing Filipinos, especially the Cebuanos share in common, it’s their love for food!

But as the global pandemic still continues, eating out in your favorite restaurants or carenderias, may not yet be advisable for now.

However, this pandemic can also be an ideal opportunity to try cooking different meals at home.

If you’re into a healthier lifestyle and with the present health crisis, then home-cooked vegetable meals are best for you.

For this article, CDN Digital features cabbage—a local produce that is currently very common in the public markets in Cebu due to oversupply.

Here are five delicious and healthy ways cabbage menus you can easily prepare at home.

Pork/Beef Cabbage Soup – A great comfort food for a cold evening! This soup is equivalent to Tinolang Manok but instead of using Kamunggay leaves, use cabbages.

In a large pot, combine chopped meat (pork or beef), water, and spices and boil for about 25 minutes over medium heat.

Add other vegetables (taro roots and sayote) and simmer for 5 minutes.

Reduce to low heat, add the cabbages, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Cabbage Hash Browns

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, garlic powder, and salt.

Season with black pepper.

Add cabbage and onion to egg mixture and toss to combine.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.

Divide mixture into 4 patties in the pan and press with spatula to flatten.

Cook until golden and tender, about 3 minutes per side.

Chopsuey

Pour oil on a preheated pan, sauté the spices (chopped onions and garlic).

Add the raw meat and saute for 5 minutes.

Add the vegetables (carrots, cauliflower, cabbage, bell pepper) and other ingredients ( quail eggs, mushroom, chicken liver or chicken gizzards per your preference).

Dissolve the cornstarch in 1/4 cup water and pour into the pot to thicken the sauce.

Season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer for 15 minutes.

Egg Roll Bowls

Sauté garlic and ginger in a pan over medium heat for one minute until fragrant.

Add pork, stirring occasionally, until meat is golden in parts and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes, breaking meat into small pieces with a spoon or spatula.

Push pork to the side and add oil . Add onion, carrot, and thinly sliced cabbage. Stir to combine with meat and add soy sauce. Cook until cabbage is tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

Cabbage Dumplings

In a medium bowl, combine pork, 1 green onion, garlic, ginger, cilantro, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Add egg and mix well.

In a large pot of boiling salted water, blanch cabbage leaves until tender, about 1 minute.

Cut each cabbage leaf in half lengthwise and remove the core. Place about 1 tablespoon pork mixture onto one end of a leaf and roll up tightly, tucking in sides. Repeat with remaining pork and cabbage.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Working in batches, add dumplings, seam side down and cook until golden, about 2 minutes.

Add 1/4 cup water to skillet and cover with lid. Let steam until pork is cooked through, 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining dumplings.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and 1 green onion.

Serve dumplings with dipping sauce. (recipe from delish.com) /rcg