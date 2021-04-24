CT-TODA: Talisay PUJs resume trips to Cebu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Public utility jeepneys (PUJs) from Talisay City are now allowed to enter Cebu City.

This after Mayor Edgardo Labella granted the request of Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas to already allow the entry of PUJs coming from their locality.

However, only those that were issued with a special permit would be allowed to ply routes from Talisay City to the corner of V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Tabo-an, Cebu City, said the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA).

“Ang opisina ni Konsehal James Cuenco ug ang buhatan sa LTFRB-7 ubos sa pagdumala ni Ret. Col. Eduardo Montealto mihatag ug special permit sa maong mga PUJ.”

(The offices of [Cebu City] Councilor James Cuenco and LTFRB-7 under the leadership of Ret. Col. Eduardo Montealto have issued special permits to these PUJs.)

Commuters in Talisay City can take their PUJ ride at the Alturas Terminal that is located close to the Tabunok flyover.

