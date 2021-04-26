Cebu City seniors jab suspended until more vaccines arrive

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Senior citizens in Cebu City, who are scheduled for vaccination this Monday, April 26, are advised to stay at home and wait for further announcements from the city government.

This after city officials admitted that they no longer have available supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Gipahibaw sa Cebu City Vaccination Operations Center nga walay pagahimuon nga vaccination sa tulo ka mga sites sa syudad ugmang adlawa, LUNES, ABRIL 26, 2021 tungod kay wala pay naabot na supply sa vaccine,” says an advisory released by the city’s Public Information Office.

(The Cebu City Vaccination Operations Center has announced the suspension of vaccination at the three identified sites in the city this Monday, April 26, because we still do not have new supplies of the vaccine.)

“Giawhag ang tanan sa di lang una pag-adto sa mga vaccination sites ug huwaton lang ang dugang announcement dinhi sa atong page sa sunod nga schedule sa pagbakuna,” it added.

(Everyone is advised not to visit any of the vaccination sites and instead wait for announcements on the next vaccination schedule.)

Over a thousand senior citizens in Cebu City already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the city’s vaccine rollout on April 19.

