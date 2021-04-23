Oponganon ready for 40-km swim around Mactan Island

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Oponganon open-sea swimmer, Cleevan Alegres, is ready to attempt to “circumnavigate” Mactan Island through swimming on April 25, 2021.

Alegres said that he had already done his preparations for the 40 kilometer-swim, which included swimming around Olango Island earlier this month.

The open-sea swimmer is doing the swim to honor Datu Lapulapu, who is considered as the first Filipino hero who defeated the Spanish colonizers, led by Ferdinand Magellan, during the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

On April 27, 2021, the city will also celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan.

During the Carbo-Loading press conference this morning, April 23, 2021, Alegres said that he also hoped that his swim would also bring an impact to his advocacy, especially in preserving marine life.

“I’m just so overwhelmed as of now. I just hope that this will create an impact in the city, that helps us clean our shore. Let us do our part in conserving our marine life. For everyone man sab ni,” Alegres said.

To recall, on April 4, 2021, Alegres has also successfully swam around Olango Island, which served as his final preparation for his attempt to swim around Mactan Island.

During the press briefing, Alegres thanked his team, family and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for their support in this endeavor.

Chan, for his part, said that he planned to recommend to the City Council to commend Alegres especially if he would be successful in swimming around Mactan Island.

“Actually during my speech on (April) 27, Cleevan is included. And we will give recognition to Cleevan through our Lapu-Lapu City council, we will recognize him as the first Oponganon to “circumnavigate” Mactan Island,” Chan said.

