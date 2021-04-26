In Poro, 3 elected officials, 1 gov’t worker nabbed for tigbakay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three elected officials from Poro town in Camotes Island, and an employee from a national government agency were among those arrested in an anti-illegal cockfighting operation there on Monday midnight, April 26.

Initial reports from the Cebu police’s Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) showed that they apprehended a total of 55 individuals allegedly participating and attending an illegal derby at the Gallera de Lagnasan in Barangay Esperanza, Poro town.

The operation was carried out by the PIU, and the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) on at 12:05 a.m. on Monday.

The reports identified the elected officials as Poro town Councilors Ashley Otadoy, 54; Andrew Zurita, 38; and Barangay Mercedes Councilor Dennis Camomot, 48.

Also arrested is Cliff Otadoy, 52, and an employee from the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7).

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), told reporters on Monday noon that the individuals arrested after the operation were detained in Poro Municipal Station.

Caught in the act in Poro

Soriano also said that based on updates he received from operatives of the PIU and PMFC, information from concerned citizens prompted them to conduct the anti-illegal cockfighting operation in the area.

“They were really caught in the act. Our police there also confiscated dead and live roosters, tari (gaff), and other cockfighting paraphernalia,” said Soriano in Tagalog.

Meanwhile, Poro Vice Mayor Luciano Rama, in a separate phone interview, condemned their local officials allegedly joining illegal cockfighting activities.

“The full force of the law should be implemented. They should not abuse their capacity as elected officials,” Rama said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The town’s mayor, Edgar Rama, said that while the municipality had allowed selected cockfighting activities to resume, the one subjected by the police’s operation on midnight failed to secure necessary permits and permission.

“That cockfighting held last midnight was not granted with any permit, as far as I can remember,” the mayor explained in Cebuano.

Poro is a fourth-class municipality belonging to Camotes Island located around 80 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

Camotes Island is part of the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu province, which has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since July in 2020.

In areas under MGCQ, the national government has allowed cockfighting activities to resume but subject to several limitations and health protocols.

