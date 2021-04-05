Lapu-Lapu City police arrest 69 individuals for ‘tigbakay’ during Holy Week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Sixty-nine individuals were apprehended by the Lapu-Lapu City Police (LCPO) during the Holy Week or from April 1-4, 2021, for being involved in illegal cockfighting, locally called “tigbakay.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Resty Santos, deputy director for administration of LCPO, said that they also confiscated 34 fighting cocks during their 17 operations last week. Aside from that, they confiscated bet money, a set of gaffs, and other cockfighting instruments which will be used for evidence.

“Kanang sa tigbakay man gud, nakaugalian sa mga tawo diri nga magtigbakay, mao nang nakahuna-huna mi ni city director nga mangdakop mi’g tigbakay kay murag wala naman na’y respeto sa Ginoo,” Santos said.

He revealed that LCPO has created a taskforce “tigbakay” for that purpose.

Santos said that apprehended individuals will face charges for violating Presidential Decree (P.D.) no. 1602 or the Illegal Gambling Act.

Apprehended individuals are now being detained at their custodial facility.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan describes the observance of the holy week in the city as generally peaceful.

He said that Oponganons have been very cooperative as well, especially in compliance with the health and safety protocols.

Chan said that he made some rounds in the entire city during the Holy Week and that they have not apprehended anyone who violated his executive order.

In the mayor’s executive order, it implemented a “no booking, no entry” policy, wherein beachgoers from outside Lapu-Lapu City that have no advanced booking were barred from visiting the city’s beaches to swim.

/bmjo