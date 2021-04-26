‘Marathon Queen’ Tabal looks forward to May 3 reopening of CCSC track oval 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano fitness buffs are abuzz as the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) rubberized track oval will reopen on May 3.

This is after more than a year of being closed to the public due to the strict restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those, who is very excited is the country’s “Marathon Queen,” Mary Joy Tabal, who has made the oval her second home. In an interview with CDN Digital, Tabal said that CCSC’s decision to reopen the eight-lane track oval was good news for athletes like her and the Cebuano sports enthusiasts.

“This is a good news for Cebu sports enthusiasts, athletes and the City itself!” said Tabal.

“We all know how sports played an important role in battling Covid-19. And as an athlete, this is going to be exciting knowing that CCSC is my second home since I became an athlete,” she said.

The 31-year-old Olympian and Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist expects that a horde of Cebuanos will flock to the track oval. Thus, she reminded everyone of the importance of staying safe and healthy.

With that in mind, Tabal will not return to train at the oval in its reopening on May 3. Instead, she will first observe the situation before she will train there.

“Important lang is to stay safe gehapon, keep in mind the new norms and the safety health protocols, because for sure ma excite jud ang crowd! But I am in for this coz walking and running is one best medicine for this pandemic,” added Tabal.

(It is important to always stay safe, keep in mind the new norms and the safety health protocols, because for sure the crowd will be excited. But I am for this because walking and running is one best medicine for the pandemic.)

The CCSC oval officially closed its doors in March last year. The entire CCSC facility served as the billeting quarters for hundreds of PNP personnel who manned the different stages of quarantine in Cebu during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Tabal, the reopening of the track oval is very timely for her preparations in the upcoming Tokyo Marathon 2021 in October and the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in November. Tabal said that she badly needed to have a proper training facility like the CCSC oval to prepare herself before joining the national team’s training camp in July.

“At least perfect timing kaayo ang pag reopen sa sports center oval. Naa na ko area to start training before sa proper training namo sa national team. Makatabang sad ni nako sa training nako sa Tokyo Marathon ug sa SEA Games,” added Tabal.

(At least, the reopening of the sports center oval is a perfect timing. I now have an area to start training before the proper training for the national team. This can help me in my training for the Tokyo Marathon and the SEA Games.)

The CCSC management plans to impose strict health protocols for those who want to use the track oval. Only 200 individuals are allowed to use the track oval simultaneously.

