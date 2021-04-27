Manhunt continues for suspects in killing of two former NPA rebels in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Bohol are conducting simultaneous checkpoints and clearing operations to find at least six suspects responsible for the ambush of four former NPA members wherein two were killed and one was injured on Monday, April 26, 2020, in the town of Batuan.

Army Lieutenant Grace Remonde, information officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Bohol, said that they are coordinating with the nearby areas on these operations.

Remonde said there are around six individuals reported responsible for the ambush.

Remonde identified the fatalities as Rolando Pornes, a resident of Barangay Buhog in Carmen Bohol, and Jaime Cagatin, of Barangay Salvador, Sierra Bullones in Bohol.

Pornes and Cagatin were with Antonio Muring, a resident of Barangay Napo in Alicia, Bohol, who was also injured in the incident, and Michael Hinampas, of Barangay Bicao in Carmen, Bohol, who survived the said attack.

Remonde said that these four former NPA rebels conducted an information drive in Barangay Aluha in Batuan, Bohol on their peace and order campaign and were on their way home on board their motorcycles.

Remonde added that the four individuals were forming a civil society organization in barangays believed to have presence of NPA rebels.

They label their group as Bohol Organized New Guardians Association, Incorporated-Grupong Bol-anon alang sa Kalamboan ug Kalinaw who are engaged in various campaigns against the Communist Terrorist Group in Bohol. She disclosed that there are around 20 active NPA members in the said town alone.

Operatives encouraged the public to be cautious of their surroundings and report directly to them in case of possible sightings.

/bmjo