Delivery of 15,000 doses of Sputnik V moved to May — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The arrival of 15,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be postponed to May, Malacañang said Wednesday.

“We confirm that logistical challenges resulted in the delay of the arrival of 15,000 trial order of Sputnik V,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The initial batch of vaccines developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Russia was slated to arrive in the Philippines this Wednesday night.

“Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez has taken steps to address these challenges and aims to receive the initial order of the Russian in the month of May instead,” Roque said.