Mantilla carries Warriors past Voyagers in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former CESAFI MVP Jaybie Mantilla put the Dumaguete Warriors on his back en-route to their, 90-85, victory against the Tabogon Voyagers in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Thursday night, April 29, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The 5-foot-8 Mantilla, a former USJ-R Jaguar flirted with a rare quadruple-double performance after he finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and a whopping seven steals to lead the Warriors in the stat sheet.

The win snapped the Warriors’ five-game losing slide as they improved to 2-7, good for a share of fifth place alongside the Tubigon Bohol Mariners.

“We needed to win this game. So there was no time to relax and we needed to step up so that we could get a better position in the playoffs,” said Mantilla, who is also the SK chairman of Brgy. Suba in Cebu City.

“Coach Leode (Garcia) also told me that I needed to step up and really show my game.”

Big man Mannie Gabas also played a huge role in Dumaguete’s win as he tallied a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds while Marc Doligon added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

James Regalado chipped in 12 points and three assists before fouling out in the fourth period.

Joemari Lacastesantos led Tabogon with 16 points as the Voyagers ended the elimination round campaign with a 3-7 card for the fourth seed.

Dumaguete looks to end the round strong when it faces the KCS Computer Specialists on Friday at 3 p.m.

The final placements of Tabogon, Dumaguete, and Tubigon Bohol in the stepladder playoffs will be decided by the outcome of this game.

THE SCORES:

Dumaguete (90)—Mantilla 29, Gabas 19, Doligon 14, Regalado 12, Velasquez 8, Aguilar 5, Gonzalgo 2, Tomilloso 1, Ramirez 0, Porlares 0.

Tabogon (85)—Lacastesantos 16, Bersabal 15, Diaz 13, Vitug 12, Sombero 12, Bringas 9, Orquina 5, Delos Reyes 3, Caballero 0.

Quarterscores: 18-27, 34-49, 71-69, 90-85 /rcg