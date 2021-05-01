In Photos: Protesters call for wage increases, free COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 01,2021 - 11:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite the arrest of some of their colleagues, protesters went on with their Labor Day march this Saturday, May 1, 2021.

READ: 14 cause-oriented group members detained for ‘quarantine violations’

Around 300 sectoral representatives walked from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to downtown Cebu City carrying placards that display their grievances.

The gathering organized by Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA-Sugbo-KMU) and Bayan Central Visayas was made in celebration of Labor Day 2021.

Here are some photos from the Labor Day march: