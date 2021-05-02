Vaccination for health workers, seniors resumes on May 4

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The vaccination for health workers and senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City is set to resume on Tuesday, May 4.

Mayor Junard Chan said his city already received additional vaccine supply from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

However, no schedule has been provided for the jabs of individuals with comorbidities.

“Pahimangno lang nga dili usa kita modawat og mga indbidwal nga adunay comorbidities kay anaay laing schedule nga alang lang kaninyu,” the mayor said in an advisory that was posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday morning, May 2.

(But we warned that we are not yet accommodating individuals with comorbidities because we will be setting a different schedule for you.)

On April 24, Chan said that they will have to temporarily suspend the implementation of their vaccination program after they gave the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to close to 2, 000 senior citizens and after they consumed all of their vaccine supplies.

With the arrival of the new supplies from DOH-7, Chan said, they will prioritize those who have pre-registered.

Those who wanted to avail of the city’s next vaccination schedule are advised to pre-register online using the following links:

Workers in Frontline Health Services: https://forms.gle/dsvzd8noiYAnp5vx5

Senior Citizens:https://forms.gle/67oLGnTQBfrekVtw9

Persons with Comorbidities:https://forms.gle/MrvS6ca6jePdrmgu9

Frontline personnel in essential sectors, including uniformed personnel:https://forms.gle/ks751sNcueo6jByD8

Indigent Population:https://forms.gle/qYEAXUynaFmBc7AL9

Related Stories

Lapu-Lapu seniors jab suspended for now

528 seniors and persons with comorbidities get vaccinated in Lapu-Lapu City

Only 65 percent of A1 priority vaccinated in Lapu-Lapu City so far

Lapu-Lapu City masterlists frontliners for COVID-19 vaccines