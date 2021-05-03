In Photos: Lapu-Lapu City gov’t sends aid to Brgy Basak fire victims

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 03,2021 - 08:14 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City government already sent aid to individuals who were displaced by the Sunday afternoon fire that hit Sitio Caimitohan in Barangay Basak.

Mayor Junard Chan said that the fire victims received pack meals, blankets, basins, and plates among others.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has so far listed 28 individuals who were displaced by the fire.

Tents were also set up by personnel of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in the area to provide temporary shelter to the fire victims.

Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Basak on Sunday, May 2.

Chan is also appealing for all Oponganons to always observe safety precautions to prevent the occurrence of fire.

“Akong panawagan sa tanan nga mag-amping sa kanunay hilabi na nga panahon na karon sa tig-init,” he said.

(I am making an appeal for all of us to always be careful especially with the humid weather that we now have.)