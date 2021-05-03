New San Fernando port undergoes 3rd bidding

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least three construction firms and a joint venture expressed interest to construct the new San Fernando Port in southern Cebu, port officials announced on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA), in a press release, announced its Special Bids and Awards Committee is convening on Monday morning for the rebidding of the San Fernando Port Project.

It was the third bidding held after the government failed to award the P336-million project in the previous two biddings, CPA said.

“Four contractors from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao participated in the 3rd bidding of the project with an approved budget for the contract P336,114,557.47 funded by the DOTr (Department of Transportation),” portions of the release read.

The firms that participated on Monday’s bidding are F. Gurrea Construction Inc., Hi-tone Construction and Development Corporation, Premium Megastructures Inc., and the joint venture formed between RCDG Construction Corporation, BSP & Company Inc. and Grat Swiss Metal Builders Corporation.

CPA also said whoever wins the bidding will not only implement civil works for the multi-million project but will also have to demolish the existing and dilapidated pier.

“The lowest eligible and responsive bidder will have to conduct the demolition of existing dilapidated Pier, and will construct a New Roro Port Facility at Port of San Fernando, Cebu,” they explained.

Local and national government officials have been pushing to construct a new port in the town of San Fernando, located approximately 38 kilometers south of the province capital Cebu City.

They are eyeing to put up the new port in Barangay South Poblacion that covers an area of up to 40 hectares.

But it can be recalled that a few years ago, the project was the subject of several controversies. including one that involved slain businessman Ruben Feliciano.

“The new Roro Port Facility, once completed, will form part of the Central Spine Roro Route Project (CSRRP) of the DOTr, which aims to ensure that roro facilities are in place to serve the needs of the trade and tourism sectors and maintain inter-island connectivity,” CPA added.

Once operational, the new port will accommodate vessels with routes covering San Fernando, Tubigon and Jagna ports in Bohol, Mambajao and Mahinog in Camiguin Island, Balingoan town, and Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental.

/bmjo