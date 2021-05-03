TEAM to 26 Angkas, Joyride drivers today: You are cleared to ferry passengers in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Twenty six motorcycle taxi drivers from Angkas and Joyride were cleared to resume ferrying passengers in Mandaue City today.

This developed after the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) required these motorcycle taxi drivers to get their clearance from the TEAM office.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said Angkas and Joyride drivers have been getting a TEAM clearance since last week.

Jumao-as said last Thursday, April 29, they collected almost P100,000 from 60 motorcycle taxi drivers.

He said some of the drivers paid P2,000, P5,000, and the highest was P15,000 for their traffic penalties in the city.

He said most of their traffic violations was disregarding traffic signs.

The TEAM clearance only cost P100.

Christopher Dioson, an Angkas driver from barangay Mambaling in Cebu City, only paid the TEAM clearance worth P100 as he had no traffic violations recorded in the city.

Dioson said he really made sure he could get a TEAM clearance because he was already reprimanded by the TEAM personnel.

Jumao-as said they conducted random checkpoints because they noticed that there were motorcycle taxis travelling in the city without a TEAM clearance.

Jumao-as said before they didn’t issue citation tickets to violators and would only reprimand and tell them to get a TEAM clearance, but starting next week, they would intensify setting up their checkpoints and would now issue citation tickets to violators.

Dioson said they were very happy that the national government allowed the motorcycle taxis to resume their operations.

“Nangalipay gyud mi nga nakabalik mi sa kadalanan para moserve sa mga katawhan. Dako kaayo og tabang, katung nanrabaho ko. Layo ra kaayo sweldo sa Angkas. Kato pagpandemic nagdelivery ko og pagkaon, dili gyud kaayo dako igo lang sa among pang adlaw-adlaw,” said Dioson.

(We are happy that we are back on the road to serve the people. This has been a big help at the time that I was also working. But the income I earned then could not be compared to what I earned in my Angkas earnings. During the height of the pandemic, I delivered food, the income was not that large but it was barely enough for my daily needs.)

Dioson, however, said that currently there were only a few bookings.

He said the requirement for passengers to bring their own helmets and pay through a cashless systems might be the reasons of the slow business.

/dbs

