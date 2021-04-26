Mandaue City dad urges owners of impounded vehicles to take advantage of amnesty

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The availment of the city’s ordinance granting amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles will be from May 3, 2021 to June 3, 2021.

With this, Mandaue City Mandaue City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, and Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), encourage owners of impounded vehicles to grab the opportunity and claim their vehicles within the said period.

Jumao-as said during a press conference on Monday, April 26, 2021, that as far as he knows, only Mandaue City is granting amnesty on the storage fee of impounded vehicles.

In the ordinance authored by Lumapas, owners of impounded vehicles from January to December last year will be given a 50 percent discount on storage fees, a 20 percent discount on impounded vehicles from 2018 to 2019, and a 30 percent discount on those impounded from 2015 to 2017.

The ordinance was passed to clear out space in the TEAM’s impounding area and get rid of unregistered and undocumented vehicles in the city.

Lumapas clarified that the discount is only for the storage fee because some fines and traffic violations still need to be paid.

The city’s storage fee ranges from P100 to P500 per day depending, on the weight of the vehicle.

For light to medium vehicles like motorcycles and tricycles, the storage fee is P100.

The storage fee for heavy vehicles is P200 and P500 for 6 wheelers and above and trailer trucks.

Jumao-as said most of the impounded vehicles are motorcycles and tricycles.

Based from the 2015 to 2020 data from TEAM, there are 1,300 motorcycles, 160 tricycles, and 12 cars impounded on their lot.

Owners who want to claim their vehicles need to go to the TEAM office and bring registration papers of the vehicle and pay the fines.

Lumapas said if owners fail to claim their vehicles, it will be subjected to public auction and some will be donated to the barangays and government offices under the city for appropriate usage under the city’s Public Towing and Impounding Ordinance of 2020.

