TEAM chief: No claimers of impounded vehicles but only queries of penalties 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — No one claimed impounded vehicles today, May 3, but some 36 owners of impounded vehicles have asked the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) about the penalties that they need to pay for their impounded units.

The queries were made on the first day of implementing the ordinance granting of amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles from 2015 to 2020.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said there was no impounded vehicle claimed today, May 3, but there were 36 owners who asked how much were their remaining penalties.

READ: Mandaue offers ‘amnesty’ to owners of vehicles impounded in the last 5 yrs

Tess Omega, a Consolacion town resident, said she was now hesitant to get back her motorcycle that was impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) in 2016 because of the need to pay the accumulated storage fee.

Even with 30 percent discount offered by the city government, Omega said she would need to raise at least P100,000 to cover for the accumulated daily storage fee of her unit that was impounded because it was unregistered and her grandson, who was driving the unit, lacked a driver’s license.

She said she might just buy a new motorcycle.

Amnesty ordinance

The city’s amnesty ordinance authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas is only for the storage fee because some fines and traffic violations still needed to be paid.

The storage fees range from P100 to P500 per day depending on the weight of the vehicle.

Under the ordinance, owners of impounded vehicles from January to December last year will be given a 50 percent discount on storage fees, a 20 percent discount on impounded vehicles from 2018 to 2019, and a 30 percent discount on those impounded from 2015 to 2017.

The ordinance was passed to clear space in the TEAM’s impounding area and get rid of unregistered and undocumented vehicles in the city.

TEAM chief’s call

Jumao-as is calling owners of impounded vehicles from 2015 to 2020 to grab the opportunity to claim their vehicles as the discount would only last until June 3, 2021.

“Panawagan sa katung mga sakyanan gikan 2015 to 2020 nagsugod na ta sa atong amnesty sa storage fee, ari lamg mo sa TEAM office aron ma validate ang inyong baryanan ug pila ka porsyento ang inyong discount. Mahuman ni June 3 one month lang ang atong amnestiya,” said Jumao-as.

(I am calling on those who own impounded vehicles starting 2015 to 2020 that we are starting offering our amnesty storage fee. Come to the TEAM office so that we can validate and you can pay with a discount. This will be offered only until June 3. The amnesty is only good for one month.)

/dbs

Related Stories

TEAM to 26 Angkas, Joyride drivers today: You are cleared to ferry passengers in Mandaue City

LOOK: Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM chief, calls on impounded vehicle owners

Mandaue City dad urges owners of impounded vehicles to take advantage of amnesty

TEAM impounds 11 motorcycles of drivers with incomplete documents