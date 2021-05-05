Free ride for APORs in Talisay City starts this May 5

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 05,2021 - 09:41 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 35 mini buses will be deployed starting this Wednesday, May 5, to offer free ride to Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) who are from Talisay City.

APORs include health and government workers, media practitioners, Overseas Filipino Workers, agribusiness and agricultural workers, and civil aviation-related personnel, among others.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) said that APORs will only be required to present a valid Identification Card (ID) to avail of free ride.

“Ang libring sakay tipik sa programa sa DOTr nga Service Contracting Program ug gipaluyuhan sa kagamhanan sa Talisay ubos sa pagdumala ni Mayor Samsam Gullas,” the CT-TODA advisory reads.

(The free ride program is part of the Service Contracting Program of the DOTr and the city government of Talisay under the leadership of Mayor Samsam Gullas.)

The free ride program will last for two months or until the month of June.

CT-TODA said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) issued a special permit to allow 20 units of Beep operated by Persano Corporation and another 15 units from MyBus to serve the APORs.

Beep will serve routes from Barangays Poblacion and Tabunok to Cebu City and back.

MyBus, on the other hand, will serve commuters to and from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (via Parkmall) who are headed for Talisay City.

Their units will traverse the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR), right to Dieparene St. (Sombria), left to Natalio Bacalso Avenue, to the corner of Camella Homes, left to Starmall and back to sa CSCR and MCIA.