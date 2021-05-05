Baby with heart defect urgently needs help for surgery

A one-year-old girl from Barangay Cubacob, Mandaue City is in immediate need of financial help for her upcoming open-heart surgery.

Niña Clare Anore was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease on March 6, 2021. Her debilitating diagnosis includes the following heart defects: Double Outlet Right Ventricle with Pulmonary Stenosis, Large Ventricular Septal Defect, and Right Ventricular Hypertrophy. A few days before her diagnosis, her body temperature was high and she experienced episodes of cyanosis, a bluish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes caused by low oxygen levels in the red blood cells or problems getting oxygenated blood to the entire body. These cyanotic spells lasted for a few seconds and made her body very weak. Because of these alarming symptoms of a disease, her parents brought her to a physician for medical consultation.

After that, laboratory procedures and diagnostic tests were done. Then, the echocardiographic report was released and it confirmed her diagnosis. Congenital Heart Disease is a heart abnormality present at birth. The problem can affect the heart walls, valves, and blood vessels. There are numerous types of congenital heart defects. They can range from simple conditions to complex problems that cause severe, life-threatening symptoms.

Following her diagnosis, her attending pediatric cardiologist prescribed oral medications and advised her parents that she needs to undergo open-heart surgery as soon as possible. Open heart surgery is a major operation to repair a defect or damage in the heart. The operation requires the surgeon to open the chest to access the heart in order to fix the defective muscles, valves, or blood vessels. Due to the delicate nature of the surgery, her parents decided that the operation will be performed in a prestigious hospital in Metro Manila on the first week of May 2021. The surgery is projected to cost around P900,000 to P1,000,000.

Despite her enfeebling heart condition, Niña Clare is an active little girl. She still loves to move and play. As the first child of the family, she is deeply loved and valued by her parents. Her father, a private school teacher, earns at least P12,200 every month. Her mother, a housewife, takes good care of the whole family. Due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, their family’s financial capacity is severely strained and has further tightened their financial and economic condition. They are indeed unable to bear by themselves the costly treatment. Together with the help of various benevolent groups, her parents were able to raise P500,000 for Niña Clare’s upcoming surgery. The family still lacks P400,000-P500,000. Thus, her parents are wholeheartedly appealing to generous individuals for financial assistance that will surely play a key role in saving Niña Clare’s life. When asked about their wish for their precious child, her parents with one accord responded, “We genuinely love her and want the best for her.” “We wish that her defective heart will be fixed and that we will be able to provide for her treatment financially,” they added.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.