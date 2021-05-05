Is your family qualified for DSWD’s Livelihood Assistance Grant?

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 is targeting to enroll 14,000 families to its Livelihood Assistance Grant (LAG) under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Shalaine Marie Lucero, assistant regional director for operations of DSWD-7, said that LAG is given to families with small businesses/enterprises affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The livelihood grant is also intended for families who were beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) 1 and 2. The enterprise should have been established before the start of the pandemic.

Each family can avail of up to P15,000 cash grant.

“That is a grant for poor households. Priority nato ang 4Ps family. So ang ihatag nato ana nga assistance sa families is P15,000 or depending on the assessment of the project development officer sa livelihood nga iyang napilian,” Lucero said.

Last year, the agency was able to distribute cash grants to 9,000 families.

“But the livelihood assistance grant basically is to really address the income deficiency of the family. And our project development officer will assess them through means-test. I-assess nila ang imong readiness sa pag-negosyo,” she added.

She said that most of the beneficiaries have proposed a sari-sari store, rice-retail store, meat shop, among others. /rcg