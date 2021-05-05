P8M renovation of Mandaue City Hall starts

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The renovation of the left wing of the Mandaue City Hall which houses the offices of the Vice Mayor, City Councilors, and the city’s public information office has already started.

Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede said the renovation started last week with a budget allocation of P8 million. It is expected to be completed in six months.

The left wing was destroyed by a fire on June 11, 2020.

Senior Fire Officer 2 of the Mandaue City Fire Station and investigator of the case, in a text message today, May 5, said that the fire was due to an electrical loose connection.

Bercede said that the design of the Presidencia Building or City Hall will be restored as it is considered a landmark but there will be changes in the set-up inside the SP’s office.

“Irestore gyud tanan, ig balik sa mga councilors icubicle an. Sauna man gud murag diretso-diretso ra ila’ng lamesa, karun cubicles na sila para adunay privacy. Irestore tanan apil akong office,” said Bercede.

The office of Bercede was temporarily transferred to the session hall while the Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) was transferred to the second floor of the Mandaue City Public Market. /rcg