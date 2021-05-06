Sambag 1 and 2 to get new road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangays Sambag 1 and 2 in Cebu City will be getting a new access road that would connect B. Rodriguez Street to P. Del Rosario Extension (Private).

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the City Council’s chairperson for the committee on infrastructure, said in a press conference on Thursday, May 9, 2021, said that Mayor Edgardo Labella has already greenlit the project.

Guardo inspected the area where the road will be built and he said it will be feasible as the owners of the only private property that has blocked the planned road already agreed to expropriate a portion of their property.

According to Guardo the budget is being set for the construction works, but the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be concreting the road out of the agency’s own budget.

Drainage works and road widening will also be implemented along with the road construction so that it will be constructed simultaneously and will also finish together.

The cost estimate is set at P16 million in Sambag 1 portion and P10 million at Sambag 2 portion.

“Dako kaayo ning tabang to decongest our main roads ani nga area especially during the peak hours dinha dapit sa usa ka skwelahan. At least kung maopen na ni siya nga dalan, pwede na sila modivert ani nga new road pagawas B. Rodriguez paingon sa Fuente.

The start of the construction is expected this year in Sambag 1 and the portion in Sambag 2 will follow soon after especially once the entire 1 kilometer stretch of the access road is cleared from informal settlers and the portion of the private property that will be affected.

Guardo assured the few residents who will be affected that they will be properly relocated to another suitable area.

“Ang stand ni mayor kay the city will find a property nga the city can take possession and magtukod tag medium-rise building para those families who will be affected will be accommodated,” said the councilor.

Guardo said it was high time that the road is built as the area needs an access road where traffic can be diverted and emergency services can pass when needed. /rcg