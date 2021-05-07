Family in Sta. Fe robbed, thieves take P465,000 cash

Cebu City, Philippines—Police in Sta. Fe Town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu said a family engaged in the business of selling fish and squid was robbed by armed men in Sitio Kabay-ot in Barangay Hilantagaan, Sta.Fe, Cebu late Thursday night, May 6, 2021.

Seven still unidentified suspects, who arrived the island of Hilantagaan on board two pump boats, were able to take P465,000 in cash from the family.

Also taken were four cellphones, a CCTV box recorder and one CPU.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Henrey Asentista of Sta. Fe Police, one member of the family, identified as Danny Boy Carabio, was hurt during the robbery as he was hit on the head by a rifle. His wife was tied up during the robbery while the children were locked in a room of their house.

Police said the robbery was done during a brownout in the islet just off Bantayan Island in northern Cebu, which made it difficult for the victims to identify the suspects.

Asentista investigators are on the islet as of this posting to continue their investigation of the incident.

/bmjo