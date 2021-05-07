Win a brand new car at the Great Seaside Sale

Three days of non-stop deals await shoppers at the Great Seaside Sale in SM Seaside City Cebu on May 14 to 16.

Get up to 70% discount on an amazing selection of apparel, home essentials, beauty products and more, and have a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso during the raffle draw.

Joining the electronic raffle is easy. For every P1000 single or accumulated receipt entitles a shopper to one electronic raffle entry. A customer also gets 1 e-raffle entry with every P250 single receipt purchase at SM Foodcourt. Double e-raffle entries will be given to customers who shop on May 15 and 16.

You can also get additional 10 percent discount from participating SM affiliates when you present your Prestige card the whole day on May 14, Friday, and extra 10% off when you present your SM Advantage Card with a minimum spend of P3000 the whole day on May 15 & 16.

And for everyone’s convenience, park your cars for free at the mall’s multi-level parking areas, and your bicycles at the designated parking at the City Wing Arcade. My Bus is also offering free rides from BDO Fuente to SM Seaside and vice versa.

Check-out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook for mall updates and inquiries.

For a safe malling experience, don’t forget to bring your own alcohol, maintain social distancing and make sure to wear your face mask & full face shield at all times!

