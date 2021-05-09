Fire on Mother’s Day in Alumnos leaves dozens homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dozens of residents were feared to have lost their homes after a fire struck a residential area in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on Sunday, May 9, the day that everyone celebrates Mother’s Day.

Initial report from the Cebu City Fire Office showed that they received a fire alert in Sitio Seaside, Alumnos, Barangay Basak Nicolas at 12:50 p.m.

A few minutes later, or at 12:58 p.m., it was raised to the first alarm then progressed to second alarm at 1:01 p.m.

Second alarm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) Fire Alarm levels, meant the fire has spread to at least five houses, and eight fire trucks are needed to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were able to put the flames under control at 1:55 p.m., or about an hour after they received the alert. They officially declared a fire out at 2:19 p.m.

/dbs