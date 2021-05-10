Officials appeal for aid for Basak San Nicolas fire victims
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Officials of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City are asking for donations of food and clothing for the fire victims.
In their latest count, at least 130 families were displaced by the fire that hit a thickly populated community in Sitio Seaside, Alumnos on Sunday afternoon, May 9.
Most of the fire victims are now taking temporary shelter at the barangay’s gymnasium.
Kind-hearted individuals are asked contact the barangay hall through Mark Louie Pelayo for their donations.
Barangay Basak San Nicolas Hotline:
Smart : 09608223282 /09608223262
Globe: 09562205923 /09562205928
Landline: 032-4189898
