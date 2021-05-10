Rabiya Mateo accidentally falls in the pool during Miss Universe photoshoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo had an unexpected turn of events during one of her latest photoshoots for the Miss Universe pageant.

The Ilongga beauty accidentally fell into the pool, but she was all smiles about it.

In the video shared by her camp Aces and Queens, the half-soaked Mateo shares her quick dip in the pool experience.

“A lot of things happened, first of all, I accidentally fell in the pool. So I got half of my outfit wet and then I almost lost my diamonds,” she said.

In the next clip, you can see Mateo smiling and laughing while she tries to get out of the water in her pink ensemble.

Worry no more because this Filipina beauty queen is safe and is all smiles about this little fun hiccup during their photoshoot.

WATCH: Rabiya Mateo falls in the pool during Miss U photoshoot

/dbs

