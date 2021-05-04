Let’s take a look at some of the ensembles of Rabiya Mateo by Filipino designers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Aside from her beauty and intelligence, Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo is also showcasing the creative minds of Filipino designers.

Mateo has been wearing and showcasing ensembles from Filipino designers as she heads toward the coveted Miss Universe crown.

Since she left the Philippines last April 10, 2021, she has been slaying nine ensembles from Filipino designers.

Let’s see these ensembles and tell us which ensemble is the winner for you.

These outfits have allowed us to see the versatile beauty of this Ilongga beauty queen.

With these outfits, Mateo has also paved the way for local designers to showcase their creation globally through her amazing physique and wit.

Which ensemble best suits Mateo’s beauty for you? /bmjo

