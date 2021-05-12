Taft Properties set to top off residential and commercial tower of East Gate

Home grown Cebuano developer Taft Properties will celebrate another milestone in the construction of their premier residential and commercial beacon in Cebu Business Park.

Their Topping-Off ceremony will be held on May 12, 2021 at 3 PM at the East Gate Showroom, Cardinal Rosales Ave., Cor. Pope John Paul II Avenue, Mabolo. This event marks the company’s vertical journey despite the odds this time of pandemic. Through the commitment to deliver with determination, they’ve reached the 41st floor of East Gate, their 130.8 m high rise condominium.

The event follows the guidelines set by the IATF and Cebu City. To ensure everyone’s health and safety, the ceremony will be made online via zoom video conferencing and will be witnessed by invited guests, employees and VIPs.

Some of the event’s highlights include the ceremonial dig and the placement and signing of the last beam by executives from Megawide Construction Corp., Casas Architects Inc., D.A. Abcede and Associates and Taft Property Development Ventures Corp.

Cebu City Mayor Hon. Edgardo Labella will share his message on the feat with a video communication commemorating Taft Property’s achievement in creating another premium landmark to join Cebu’s list of skyscrapers particularly in Cebu Business Park, one of the city’s leading BPO, office, commercial and shopping districts.

East Gate, a landmark address in the metro, is the company’s embodiment of a community that carries the best aspects of their MicroTownship concept- the standard in their master-planned development that integrates business, residential, retail and recreational facilities, giving unit owners the advantage and convenience of being just minutes away from everything in the community. East Gate’s four towers comprising of condominiums, offices and a hotel are anchored by East Gate Shoppes, their notable retail solution that puts enterprises in the way of a ready and sizeable customer base.

