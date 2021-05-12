In Photos: 94 vehicles clamped in 3 days

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 12,2021 - 10:04 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) continues to operate against vehicles that are illegally parked especially at nighttime.

In the last three days, CCTO personnel clamped 94 vehicles for the violation of a city ordinance that prohibits night illegal parking.

Their operations were made in Barangays Mabolo, Pahina Central, Kalubihan, Lorega, Carreta, Hipodromo, Kasambagan, Lahug, Capitol Site, Sto. Niño, Guadalupe, Mambaling, Punta Princesa, Tejero, Tinago, Camputhaw, and Ermita.

“Sa pag settle sa inyong mga Ticket abli kita alas 8 sa buntag hangtud alas 5 sa Hapon. Palihug e setyle dayon aron dili ma towing,” the CCTO advisory reads.

(For those who wanted to settle their tickets, our office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Settle your dues immediately to avoid the towing of your vehicles.)

“Sa katong mga adunay reklamo kabahin sa Night Illegal Parking taga.e lang me og panahon nga among masanong ang inyong mga reklamo, tungod sa kadaghan pasad namo nga pending nga ga una nga angay pud actionan.”

(For the others, please give us time to respond to your complaints on night illegal parking in your respective areas because we still have pending requests that we have to attend to.)

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO: