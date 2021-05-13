10 safe malling tips to shop safely during the #TheGreatSeasideSale

Well, that was fast! We’re almost halfway through the year and we all deserve a treat as huge price drops are coming our way this month of May at #TheGreatSeasideSale! Three days of non-stop deals await shoppers at the Great Seaside Sale in SM Seaside City Cebu from May 14 to 16, 2021.

Are you planning a trip? Aiming for a healthier lifestyle or simply wanting to change a few things inside your home and take it to a new level? Head over to SM Seaside City Cebu this weekend for all your needs! Aside from discounts as low as 70 percent OFF on your favorite brands, home essentials, beauty products and more, you also have a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso during the raffle draw, just present a ₱1000 single or accumulated purchase receipt. Also, get an extra 10% off for SMAC Prestige Card holders this Friday (May 14) for the whole day and an extra 10% off for SMAC holders this Saturday and Sunday (May 15 and 16) for the whole day with a ₱3000 minimum purchase receipt from The SM Store. We know you’re excited for this annual sale and can’t wait to head over to the mall and just score some good deals but before you do that, here’s a short guide on how to make your shopping experience fun and memorable.

SHOPPING FUN WITH MALAYA MACARAEG

Shopping is meant to be your stress-reliever so don’t forget to have fun!

To add more excitement to your shopping day with your family, tune in to SM Seaside City Cebu’s official facebook page on May 14, 15 & 16 at 11am for an online shopping segment with Malaya Macaraeg featuring great deals and exclusive price drops from participating stores!

PREP A LIST

Going prepared on your shopping trip should always come first, aside from saving time on which stores to see, you surely can save on some extra bills. Because instead of just taking what you want, you can take note of what you need. Isn’t that a win-win situation especially on a sale?

Check out deals posted on SM Seaside City Cebu’s Official Facebook Page and from Malaya Macaraeg’s Shopping Fun and take note of the stores you want to visit and items to grab!

COME EARLY Skip the long lines and avoid missing your desired pieces at your favorite stores by coming early. You know what they say, the early bird is always up for exciting surprises! Make sure to check the operating hours and head to the mall as early as possible to avail the best deals. SM Seaside City Cebu will open from 10 in the morning and will close at 9 in the evening. YOU’RE IN FOR A TREAT! SM Seaside City Cebu gives you more reason to get to The Great Seaside Sale this weekend! Just use the code SMSEASIDE70 and get ₱70 off with a max of 2 times per day per person.

PROTECT YOURSELF And before stepping out of the house with your family and shopping lists, you would definitely need to protect yourself — wear your mask and face shield, you can even wear a pair of gloves when you head over to the store you want to buy from. You’ll be rummaging through different items, so the more protected you are, the better! Also, don’t forget to boost your immune system by drinking vitamins and having enough sleep the night before you head to the mall.

KEEP DISTANCE By keeping a safe distance from other shoppers inside the stores and around the mall, you can enjoy a great time and stress-free shopping. Make sure to stay at least 6ft apart that will allow you enough space to breathe and think on which items to buy and of course, also give your fellow shoppers enough space when falling in line and paying at the cashier.

GO CASHLESS

But you can always save time and avoid searching inside your bag to get your wallet and money — by going cashless!

The world has truly evolved and by just using your smart phones, you can simply scan a QR code, press a few options on your online bank accounts and pay swiftly for the things you bought!

Use PayMaya, GCash or your bank cards for a safe and contact-free shopping experience.

FLASH YOUR ADVANTAGE

For extra discounts and promos, don’t forget to bring your SM Advantage Card to avail additional 10% off on May 14 for all Prestige Card holders and an extra 10% off on May 15 & 16 for SM Advantage Card holders with a ₱3000 minimum purchase requirement from The SM Store.

You can always apply and register now if you don’t have one yet to make the most of your shopping experience during the #TheGreatSeasideSale.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE MOUNTAIN WING ATRIUM Enjoy live acoustic beats while shopping during #TheGreatSeasideSale weekend. Tune in to Nikki Shan on May 14 & 15 and Refresh Your Memory on May 16 every 1pm and 5pm at the Mountain Wing Atrium!

You’re set! Shop til you drop!

So now you’re all set and have three days to shop at #TheGreatSeasideSale, you can surely have more chances to win a brand new Suzuki-S-presso for every P1,000 single or accumulated receipt purchase!