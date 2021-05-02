PRO-7 brings ‘barangayanihan’ to Bangkal: 150 families receive gift packs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 150 families in Barangay Bangkal in Lapu-Lapu City received gift packs today, May 2, during the gift-giving and feeding activity organized by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) in line with their “Barangayanihan” program.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo attended the activity that started around 10 a.m. today.

Apart from the relief operations that they conducted in Barangay Bangkal, PRO-7 previously had the same operation in Negros Oriental, Bohol, and Liloan in Cebu province, which was still under their Barangayanihan program.

Montejo said that there was a sentimental attachment on why they chose Barangay Bangkal residents as the recipients of the activity.

He said that this was because he and his family had previously lived there before he assumed as the PRO-7 regional director.

“Kini ato gibuhat, part nis atong barangayanihan program. Kung asa nga kinahanglan ta maghatag ug tabang sa atong mga kaigsuonan so atong adtuon ug atong tabangan,” Montejo said.

(I am doing this because this is part of our barangayanihan program. Where there is a need to help our brothers we will go there and help them.)

Montejo said that they had coordinated with the Local Government Unit of Barangay Bangkal before they conducted this activity. The 150 families who received goods from PRO-7 expressed gratitude as they were part of those who were blessed with these gifts.

The gift packs contained rice, canned goods, and noodels. Members of the 150 families were also given packed lunch of chicken and rice.

The activity was also supported by the Sangguniang Kabataan officials, who welcomed and supported this initiative from PRO-7.

Yesterday, around 2,000 individuals received goods and sanitation kits when PRO-7 opened its food pantry together with other police units.

Montejo said that they would continue these activities as long as they would have the resources regardless of the location.

