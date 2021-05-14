6 Cebuana rhythmic gymnasts see action in online tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Six young Cebuana gymnasts will be seen in action in the “Torneio Internacional Ginastica Ritmica (TINGR) Cup 2021” that will be held online starting tomorrow, May 15 to 19, 2021.

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament is hosted by the Portugal-based gymnastics team, Club Heymo.

The six young Cebuana gymnasts are part of the Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo of renowned Cebuana gymnastics coach Darlene Dela Pisa.

The gymnasts are Reyanne Corvera, Alexis Dominique Tan, Leann Mae Lubang, Noem Drexel Krixie Guades, Mary Sofiel Nicart, and Dominique Rylen Labides.

Dela Pisa and her gymnasts have been raking medals from several online gymnastics tournaments since December.

This time, Dela Pisa will be fielding in six of her gymnasts in the Portugal competition that will feature competitors from Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Aside from Portugal, her team is also scheduled to compete in June’s Kyolis Cup: International Rhythmic Gymnastics Online Tournament from June 12 to 13 hosted by AEB Gym Chambery of France. /rcg