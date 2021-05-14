Coordination, luck lead to quick arrest of car thief — Mandaue police

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Coordination and luck.

This was how Police Major Hugo Rio Ipong, chief of the Tawason Police Station of the Police Station 6 in Mandaue City, described the quick arrest of a carnapping suspect and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

Ipong was referring to the arrest of Alfred Ygot Santillan, 37 years old and a jobless resident of Barangay Yati, Lilo-an town in northern Cebu.

Santillan was arrested around two hours or at past 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, after the black van-type Multicab owned by Bernardo Borbon was reported stolen at past 3 p.m. while it was parked in Purok Chicos in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City.

Ipong said that the van was stolen at past 2 p.m. or at around 2:30 p.m. that day in Tawason and the thieves fled towards Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

After the carnapping was reported, the policemen of the MCPO coordinated with the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) conducted a hot pursuit operation against the car thieves.

At past 5 p.m., they learned about a black, van-type multicab being involved in a traffic incident in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, where the driver hit a motorcycle.

They then coordinated with the Talamban police station policemen and Santillan and the vehicle were held.

The MCPO policemen and the HPG-7 policemen together with the owner of the vehicle went to the Talamban Police Station where the owner identified the vehicle through his certificate of registration despite the stolen vehicle having another plate number attached to it and Santillan was arrested.

The vehicle and one of the suspected car thieves was arrested two hours after it was reported.

Santillan told police that he was just the driver of the stolen vehicle and that he claimed that his cohort was the mastermind behind the whole thing.

He identified his cohort as a certain Tanny from Barangay Tejero in Cebu City.

Ipong said that they planned to file a carnapping case against Santillan and Tanny on Monday, May 17.

He said they would still file a complaint against Tanny even if he would not be caught at that time.

Ipong also said that Santillan was detained at the Tawason Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

