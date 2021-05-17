Fire-damaged PGH calls for donations

MANILA, Philippines — The state-owned Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Sunday called for emergency donations after a fire damaged its pay hospital building.

In a Facebook post, the PGH administration appealed for food and nonfood donations for patients, as well as breast milk for premature and sick babies.

The University of the Philippines’ Office of the Student Regent (OSR) also initiated a donation drive and urgently asked for industrial fans to help clear the smoke from the fire, oxygen tanks and linen.

“As an institution within the UP System, the OSR offers its time and resources to assist all efforts related to relief, rehabilitation and response whenever disasters and calamities arise in different parts of the country,” it said in a statement.

“We are open to partnership with institutions and organizations inside and outside the university to widen the scope of aid that can be provided to those affected,” it added.

The OSR, together with the youth organization Tulong Kabataan, pledged to donate water, face masks and food.

It assured the public that it was in constant communication with university administrators and PGH “to coordinate the immediate provision of aid.”

Donations may be sent through the following bank accounts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Current Account

Account Name: PGH Medical Foundation Inc.

Account No.: 3281-0277-93

Banco de Oro Savings Account

Account Name: PGH Medical Foundation Inc.

Account No.: 002410071569

Nonfood donations:

Contact person: Adette Idjao, Property and Supplies Division Head (0917-772-3947)

Food donations:

PGH ORTOLL Reproductive Center

Contact persons: Michael Castillo (0956-592-8892) or Emelita Lavilla, Dietary Head (0922-831-8994)

Cash donations:

Pay directly to cashier-on-duty, Ms Rose Acabado (02-8554-0440 loc. 2016)

Online cash donations:

Development Bank of the Philippines

Account Name: UPM-PGH Trust Liability Fund

Account No.: 00-0-05028-410-8

Email a copy of the deposit slip at [email protected]