Charitable non-competitive virtual bike challenge set 

(Updated) CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Bosco Ciclismo will hold a charitable non-competitive virtual bike challenge dubbed the “2021 Bosco Ciclismo Virtual Bike Challenge” starting June 1, 2021.

The bike challenge is held to help the Don Bosco Boys Home in Liloan town northern Cebu, which also struggled in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zaldy Velano, the co-founder of Bosco Ciclismo, told CDN Digital that a portion of the registration fee of the virtual bike challenge will be donated to the Don Bosco Boys Home.

Bosco Ciclismo is a bike group comprised of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) alumni.

“The donations slowed down because of the pandemic. The donations before were more on food and other needs to sustain their charitable program there. So, we came up with a solution along with the Don Bosco Alumni members to hold this kind of event,” Velano told CDN Digital.

The non-competitive virtual bike challenge is open for all, especially newbies in cycling. There are five distances to choose from: 500-kilometers, 400k, 300k, 200k, and 100k.

The virtual bike challenge requires participants to finish the chosen distance from June 1 to 30.

There will be two categories available, the Bosconian and open.

The participants can either complete their chosen distance either at their home or on the open road. Those who will finish their chosen distance will receive a finisher’s shirt and other freebies.

Velano said that they could accommodate as many participants since it is a virtual bike challenge.

“This is the perfect chance for newbies and experienced cyclists in Cebu to join a charitable bike event. They won’t just achieve extra miles, but also they can help through charity,” added Velano.

For more information about the registration, visit the Facebook page of Bosco Ciclismo.

/bmjo