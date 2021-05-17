For holding disco, Cebu City bar may lose biz permit

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has issued a show-cause order to the establishment in Barangay Kamputhaw the police caught holding a disco last May 14, 2021.

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) head and Councilor Joel Garganera said the city government will also be conducting its own investigation on the bar along General Maxilom Avenue (also known as Mango Avenue) for its alleged failure to observe maximum customer capacity when it held a disco, which in turn is a violation of the prevailing health protocols.

Garganera said the executives from the BPLO have summoned the management of the property to explain to them and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), why they shouldn’t be cited for such violations.

“Gipatawag nato sila ugma buntag (We summoned them for tomorrow morning, May 18). PNP (Philippine National Police) and BPLO will be present during the investigation. Atty. Jared Limquiaco (BPLO head) already sent them a show-case order,” he said.

The management of the property in question may face possible revocation of liquor permits and business permits as penalties, said Garganera.

“But in the meantime, since this is the first offense, we have to go to the process,” he added.

The bar did confirm their meeting with city officials in a Facebook post shared on Monday afternoon, May 17.

Last Friday, May 14, officers from CCPO went to the bar to respond and verify reports from a concerned citizen that disco was being held there without any regard to minimum health standards.

The police are also conducting their own investigation on the incident, which happened a few days after the city decided to lift the liquor ban.

/bmjo