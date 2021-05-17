Chan to be vaccinated with ‘tried and tested’ Sinovac vaccine

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU–Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is set to receive his first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine this week.

This was confirmed by Chan in a press conference on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Chan said that he will be inoculated at Gun-ob Elementary School in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on his schedule, Chan is scheduled to be vaccinated on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 am. He opted to receive the Sinovac vaccine from China.

“Akoa lang, ganahan lang ko ug Sinovac kay local lang unya tried and tested. Mahalon gyud tuod ang Pfizer, mao mana’y gamit sa America,” Chan said.

(I like Sinovac because it’s local and tried and tested. Pfizer is a bit expensive, it’s what’s being used in the United States.)

Earlier, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) has upgraded the mayors and governors among priority groups in the vaccination drive.

From the A4 category group composed of essential workers, the IATF-MEID has approved their inclusion under priority group A1.5.

