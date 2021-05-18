Civil works for Carbon Market redevelopment project to start this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Proponents of the Carbon Public Market redevelopment project may be able to generate at least 2,000 jobs here.

Engineering firm Megawide Construction Corporation, in a recent press release, announced that construction activities for Phase 1 of the Carbon Redevelopment Project are expected to start this June.

They also formed the subsidiary Cebu2World Development Inc. to oversee the implementation of the entire project.

“With the project having received clearances to proceed, construction works for Phase 1 will commence in June this year, starting with the retrofitting of the present Unit 2, which will serve as the temporary market facility for vendors in the areas of Warwick Barracks and Freedom Park while the permanent facility is being constructed,” Megawide said in a statement.

Other project components covered by Phase 1 includes the construction of a multi-level parking structure that can accommodate up to 250 cars and 200 motorcycles, e-trikes and karumata, and a ’24/7 Puso Village.’

“(The 24/7 Puso Village), which will be a new Cebu destination similar in concept to international night markets such as Chatuchak in Bangkok (Thailand),” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Megawide said hiring has already started this month for initial positions, including office-based personnel, needed during the construction period.

“Cebu City, including our three host barangays has a wealth of talent that we can tap and help build for the Carbon project. We are also looking into partnerships with various institutions such as TESDA to bring entrepreneurship opportunities to interested residents,” said Cristina Angan, C2W head of commercial.

The company also said they are planning to tap skilled workers coming from the nearby Barangays Ermita, Sto. Niño, and San Roque.

“Overall, the project is expected to generate at least 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities apart from prioritizing local suppliers and providing a boost to city tourism and farm-to-market efficiencies,” the company’s statement reads.

Angan said also they are planning to partner with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in Cebu province (Tesda-Cebu) to provide livelihood training to residents in nearby villages, as part of their corporate social responsibility programs.

“We have begun our local resource mapping for the three barangays and will be launching our first training sessions by the 4th week of May. These will be essential skills needed in the Carbon project and other essential industries, such as culinary and construction,” said Angan.

Megawide will be pouring P5.5 billion in funds for the redevelopment of Cebu City’s largest public wet market that houses over 5,000 vendors. / dcb

