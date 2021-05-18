No new cases reported in Lapu-Lapu City on May 17

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 18,2021 - 10:40 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For the second time this year, Lapu-Lapu City did not log new cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday, May 17, 2021, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas show.

The city’s active cases also dropped to only 241.

However, Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) continues to remind Oponganons to remain vigilant.

“Dili lang gyud ta mag kumpiyansa kay si Covid naa ra,” Bañacia said.

(Let us not be complacent because our fight against COVID-19 is not yet over.)

While they observe health protocols, Bañacia said, it is also important for the city’s senior citizens to already get their COVID-19 jab.

Vaccinations are held at the Gon-ob Elementary School and the Sta. Rosa Hospital in Olango Island.

“Magpabakona ta aron maluwas ta ug para sa kaayohan sa atong pamilya,” he said.

(Let us get the vaccine to protect ourselves and to ensure the safety of our respective families.)

The city’s active cases reached more than 2, 000 during the first quarter of 2021, the highest that the city log since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

City officials started to see a drop in active cases in April.

The drop in active cases continued in May. On May 11, the city did not log any new cases of the infection for the first time this year.

As of May 17, DOH-7 data shows that Lapu-Lapu has already logged a total of 6,335 cases, of which 241 remains active. Of the total number of cases, 5,928 have recovered while 166 have died.

