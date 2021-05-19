CSBT income gradually increasing – exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The revenue performance of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has slightly improved, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic crisis hit the province.

Carmen Quijano, CSBT manager, told reporters in a recent press conference that since January 2021, they were able to post a monthly income ranging from P2 million to P4 million.

“Our income here in CSBT has been improving. We can collect at least P2 million per month, and sometimes, can reach up to P4 million,” said Quijano in Cebuano.

She said they were able to collect less than P1 million per month during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

However, their recent collection is still a far cry from what they would earn during pre-COVID days, Quijano pointed out.

“We usually earn around P6.7 million per month before the pandemic happened. And when there are really a lot of passengers going to the terminal, sometimes we reach up to P7 million,” Quijano said.

“We may have improved but we still cannot cope with and reach the kind of income we had before COVID-19 happened,” she added.

As the largest public bus terminal in Cebu, CSBT is one of the Capitol’s highest-earning sources.

But in 2020, due to travel restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the terminal’s income was down by 63 percent.

Despite these, improvements were made, particularly the centralized cashless and automated bus ticketing system that was inaugurated last May 18. / dcb

