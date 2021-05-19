Hero dog Kabang gets paw memorial, paw prints impression

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An aluminum statue of Kabang will soon be erected as a memorial of the hero dog of Zamboanga City.

The statue is made by Mindanao artist Kublai Millan which will be erected to where Kabang’s remains will be laid.

“The concrete vault will be laid permanently at the foot of the solid aluminum statue once it’s erected,”

“A Kabang fan in the US donated the fund in building the memorial,” the Facebook page of Kabang The Hero Dog posted on Tuesday, May 18.

As of now, the local government of Zamboanga City is still looking for a site where its local canine hero and her memorial will be placed.

The Facebook post showed a photo of a metal statue of Kabang.

Before her burial, they also made a negative plaster impression of the dog’s facial features and her paw prints to remember the dog’s iconic profile.

Kabang was a shepherd mix aspin from Zamboanga City, Philippines, who became famous after saving two children from being hit by a tricycle in 2012 and losing her snout in the process.

Dr. Anton Lim, the veterinarian who has been taking care of the dog since the death of the dog’s owner in 2015, broke the news of Kabang’s passing on Monday, May 17, 2021, after he found Kabang motionless on her bed. /rcg