Losing a pet: How to cope with the heartbreak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Losing a pet is one of the most profound and heartbreaking experiences a person can go through. For many, pets are more than just animals—they are beloved family members who offer unconditional love and companionship. But when that bond is broken, how do we begin to heal?

The grief that follows the loss of a pet is often deep and complex, yet it is rarely talked about openly.

READ MORE:

Picture Paw-fect: Celebrating Dog Photography Day

It’s Bond With Your Dog Day! Here’s how you can bond with your buddy

Here’s one more proof that dogs are man’s best friends

According to a 2015 study online by Gosse Ph.D. & Barnes, Ph.D., the results indicated that the level of attachment to the deceased pet, perceived understanding from others, and other stressful events combined to have significant predictive ability in grief outcome.

Also, in a 2016 study by Eckerd and Barnett, closeness to the deceased was overwhelmingly the strongest predictor of grief severity.

Recca Narandan, 22, a fur parent, lost her two dogs, who have been with her for nearly a decade.

Her dogs, a pair of shih tzus, Justin and Ariana, got sick and crossed the rainbow bridge in a matter of days.

“Losing a pet was one of the most difficult experiences I’ve ever faced. My dogs had been with me for over a decade, and when they passed away, it felt like losing a family member. The grief was overwhelming at first, I found myself feeling lost and empty without their presence. ” Narandan said in an interview with CDN Digital.

She described how she coped with the pain of losing her two fur babies, whom she already considered her family.

“Supporting myself through the grief of losing a pet involved a combination of self-care and emotional expression. First and foremost, I permitted myself to grieve—recognizing that it was okay to feel the sadness and pain deeply.” she said.

READ MORE:

Rabies prevention: What to do if bitten by a dog or cat?

Filipinos’ natural affection, high regard for dogs highlighted

Filomeno Tejas, 21, of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, who is another dog lover, on the other hand, also shared how he handled losing his aspin or Asong Pinoy, or a Philippine native dog, whom he considered his brother.

“My dog Jack has been with me for 8 years. When he died, I had to hold and bury his cold corpse in my arms and I cried like a newborn baby. The moment I buried him was the moment I swore to still remember him because he was my beloved brother.” Tejas said in an interview with CDN Digital.

He also shared how he handled the heartbreak of losing his aspin, Jack.

He, however, said that it took him quite a while to cope as he turned to drinking liquor to forget the pain of losing Jack for a while.

Looking back, Tejas, who had recovered from the loss of his “fur brother,” has this to share to those who lost a pet, based on his own experience.

“Don’t ever forget how much they love you as a family member, and just keep on living for their sake. Because when they are still alive, all they want to see is if you are smiling and being happy. Just like how they like it when they are still with you,” Tejas said.

The loss of a pet is a profound experience that can leave a lasting impact on your heart. But through acknowledging your grief, seeking support, honoring your pet’s memory, and taking care of yourself, you can find a path toward healing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP