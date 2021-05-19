Chop-chop lady is an environment advocate, runner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of those who cried for justice for Angelie Lopez Kintanar, whose body was brutally dismembered and dumped in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, is her fellow runner and environmental advocate Tony Galon.

According to Galon, Kintanar was an advocate of his environmental program, the “5-Pieces Daily Habit” which encourages individuals to include in their daily routine to collect at least five pieces of garbage to minimize garbage and plastic pollution.

Galon said that Kintanar joined his advocacy somewhere between 2017 and 2018.

“Mo apil jud na siya sauna sa among mga activities sa 5-Pieces Daily Habit. Although dili siya apil sa core group, iya jud gipakita nga active siya sa advocacy. Apil sad na siya sa among Basura Runs sauna,” Galon told CDN Digital.

Galon organized several legs of the Basura Run, a five-kilometer non-competitive running event that requires each participant to pick up trash along the race route.

Galon said that Kintanar was an active participant in that running event.

He also revealed that Kintanar also served as a pacer for runners in some local fun runs in Cebu and Manila and described her as a very active runner.

“Guol kaayo ang nahitabo niya. Plus ang case mismo sa pagkahitabo ani niya is very unusual kaayo. Grabe kaayo maka ingon jud ka nga sa salida or sa TV ra man ni makita ang ing-ani pero in reality nahitabo ni sa akong fellow runner ug fellow advocate,” said Galon.

“I am calling for her justice. Evil kaayo ang nagbuhat ani, I hope makonsensiya ang nagbuhat ani,” Galon said.