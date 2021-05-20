Day care students in Lapu-Lapu to benefit from turned over school materials

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The estimated 6,000 day care students in Lapu-Lapu City will benefit from the turned over school materials to the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Aside from school materials, a risograph machine and 250 reams of bond papers were also turned over to the ABC.

She also turned over 6,000 boxes of crayons for each of the 6,000 day care students.

“So ang atong Day Care centers nato comprises of about 100 Day Care Centers. Unya with that, dia na siya sa almost 6,000 ka mga bata ang naa sa kanang mga eskwelahan,” said Rep. Paz Radaza, Lapu-Lapu City lone district.

Radaza was the one who turned over these school materials, risograph machine.

She said that the school materials could be used to print modules for these students in the city because face-to-face classes were still prohibited due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

She said that she turned over these school supplies and risograph to the ABC because these centers were supervised by the barangays.

The ABC will also provide the manpower in printing the modules of the pupils, as well as the distribution of these printed materials and the crayons to each barangays.

/dbs