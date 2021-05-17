DepEd-7 Survey: Learners, teachers, parents prefer face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Face-to-face classes, albeit in a limited capacity, remain the most preferred method of learning here in Central Visayas.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) disclosed that a recently conducted survey among learners, teachers, and parents showed most of them are still in favor of face-to-face classes.

DepEd-7 director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez said the survey was made as their regional office is preparing for the new academic year, 2021 – 2022.

“In our survey, most of the parents, the learners, and teachers really wanted to go back to face-to-face. But in a new platform, using this limited face-to-face type,” Jimenez told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

He was referring to a proposal to combine ‘home-based and school-based learning’.

“This meant that not all days of the week, the learners will be in school. It is a combination of home-based and school-based learning. Because we understand and there are still some who remained apprehensive in going to school, particularly those from highly urbanized cities,” Jimenez explained in a mix of English and Cebuano.

For the academic year 2020-2021, the government prohibited schools around the country to conduct face-to-face classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But earlier this May, DepEd-7 announced they are eyeing at least 50 schools in Central Visayas to pilot ‘limited face-to-face classes’ for the school year 2021-2022.

Although the agency begged off not to disclose the names of the schools, they told members of the media these institutions are located in areas considered as low-risk from rapid COVID-19 transmission.

Jimenez also said they are eyeing to accommodate more schools to be part of their ‘limited face-to-face classes’ program.

“Actually, while we are preparing the implementation of this initiative, we are also continuing preparations for other schools that want to join,” he said.

“If the implementation for the first 50 schools is okay, then the next batch of schools will proceed as long as they ready, and have complied with the requirements that we gave,” he added.

DepEd-7 required schools to provide or present a resolution from the local government unit (LGU), a resolution from the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) agreeing in the limited face-to-face, and support from the DepEd division office, where they belong to apply for their limited face-to-face classes program.

/bmjo

