Dagami Warriors stake unbeaten run vs tough foe in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will face a tall order in their next match as they battle title favorites the Iloilo Kisela Knights tomorrow, May 22, 2021, in the ongoing “Wesley So Cup” of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Online Chess Tournament.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors will try to upset the heavily-favored Kisela Knights, the third placer of the tournament’s inaugural conference last March.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Kisela Knights are riding on a three-game winning streak and remain unbeaten in the team standings with, 3-0 records.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors have accumulated 41 points good for third in the running tally in the South Division while the Kisela Knights are currently on top of the heap with 52.5 points.

In the second spot are the Camarines Soaring Eagles with 46 points.

The Kisela Knights will bank on their import, Armenian Grand Master (GM) Hovhaness Gabuzyan as well as GM Joey Antonio, National Master (NM) Cesar Mariano, and NM John Michael Silvederio.

They are joined by Candidate Master (CM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Fritz Bryan Porras, Dennis Bernas, Mark Jossel Mariano, Karl Victor Ochoa, Gil Libutaque, Dennis Bernas, and Fiona Guirhem.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors, meanwhile, have an equally solid lineup that included import, Israeli GM Nitzan Steinberg, who led the team to their thrilling victory against the Negros Kingsmen last Wednesday, May 19, 2021, via Armageddon tie-breaker matches.

GM Steinberg will be joined by NM Merben Roque, Allan Pason, Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bryle Arellano, Francisco Rivera, Dione Patrick Miñoza and Yves Christian Fiel.

Meanwhile, the Toledo Trojans will face the Mindoro Tamaraws. The Trojans currently have a 2-1 (win-loss) record and 37.5 points good for fourth place. The Tamaraws are at ninth with a 1-2 card and 23.5 points.

The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors (2-1) will play the Zamboanga Sultans (2-1). The Naki Warriors are at the No. 5 spot with 34 points, while the Sultans are trailing them at sixth with 31.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Machers are looking to log their first win after a dismal start. The Machers are currently at 10th in the standings with a, 0-3 record and 22 points. They are set to play the Iriga City Oragons who are at the No.11 spot with 15.5 points. /rcg