To boost income, CCSC execs mull accepting zumba activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The management of Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is planning to allow the holding of zumba there if it meant increasing their income.

“Basin pwede nami mag-Zumba. Nangita nami’g pwesto… Basin mga June, i-add to namo nga activity para mas motaas pa ang amoang income. Makatabang-tabang na na siya,” said CCSC manager Jundel Bontuyan.

(Hopefully we can allow zumba. We’re now looking for a space… and maybe by June, we can allow this activity so that our income will get a boost. This will really help us.)

Bontuyan said that they were only able to post an average weekly income of P10,000 to P11,000 during the first week of reopening the center’s rubberized oval to joggers.

The figures slightly increased to P15,000 during their second week of operations but their income again dropped to only P10,000 to P11,000 on the third week.

Bontuyan said their current collection is very far from what they used to earn before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Katong before sa COVID, mag-average gyud mi’g 50 to 60 thousand a day,” he said.

(Before COVID hit, we used to earn an average of P50,000 to P60,000 a day.)

Bontuyan said that currently, CCSC has 27 personnel in charge of overseeing and maintaining the entire property.

He added that with CCSC’s reopening, they hope they can beef up their manpower and gradually rehire their employees who were unable to work for a year now due to the pandemic.

The city government reopened CCSC to the public on May 3, a year after it was closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But for now, only jogging and walking are allowed.

A maximum number of 200 visitors per day is also being implemented in compliance with prevailing minimum health standards. / dcb

