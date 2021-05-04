CCSC Exec to Joggers: Wear face mask or face shield

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The first day of the reopening of Cebu City Sports Center’s (CCSC) oval track last Monday, May 3, went smooth and uneventful, a City Hall executive said.

Jundel Bontuyan, CCSC manager, said no one violated health protocols when they allowed guests to jog or walk on the track a year since it was closed due to threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bontuyan also said they only allowed a maximum of 200 visitors to use the oval track on Monday, and will likely sustain this arrangement in the coming days.

Among those who first visited CCSC and used the oval track that is open for public use from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m, from Monday to Saturday, was Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Meanwhile, the CCSC official clarified that those who want to use the oval track will only be required to wear either a face mask or a face shield and not both.

However, Bontuyan said that they will allow joggers to remove their masks or face shields while they are on the rubberized track.

“Kung sa imong tan-aw gamay ramo suldo sa oval unya social distancing ninyo nindot ra pwede ra gyud nimo tangtangon imong face shield ug imong face mask or pwede ra pud nimo itago depende og asa ka komportable,” explained Bontuyan.

(If you think there are only a few people using the oval and social distancing is being observed, you can remove your face shield and face mask, or just keep them away from your face, depending on which you are comfortable with.)

“Pero kung nipahuway ka sa daplin, or dinhi sa kilid-kilid or any area sa sports center, mas maayo nga mag mask gyud kay dili man na para imoa lang. Para man pud na sa kaigsuonan nato nga moari diri ba nga safe sila,” he added.

(But if you are resting or staying on a corner or any area of the sports center, it would be best to wear a mask of face shield because that is not solely for your protection. That is also for the safety of the other visitors.)

Bontuyan also said they had to reopen the oval track to visitors so the CCSC, and the city government for that matter, can earn and provide salaries to its workers – particularly those tasked to take care of the city’s largest sports center.

“Ang income man gud sa oval para man siya sa pag-maintain kay kining Cebu City Sports Center diin mag base sad para sa income at the same time among empleyado nga 50 ka regular employees ug 20 ka instructors unya security,” he explained.

(The income that we generate from the use of the oval is spent on the maintenance of the Cebu City Sport Center, and at the same time, it is also be the source of funding for the payment of salaries of our employees, of which 50 are regularized, 20 are instructors, plus our security guards.)

Rates for CCSC’s entrance fees remained the same, P15 in the morning and P20 in the afternoon./ dcb

