De Vera: Flexible learning is not distance learning

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson Dr. Prospero de Vera III clarified that he didn’t say it is impossible to return to the traditional face-to-face classes.

Earlier, De Vera stated that flexible learning will now be the new normal in education to avoid the students from the risk of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

De Vera, who attended a press conference on the launching of the Cebu Normal University – Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (CNU-VSMMC) College of Medicine on Monday, May 24, 2021, said that flexible learning is not equivalent to distance learning or online education.

He said that this can be a combination of an online and offline class, or an online class and face-to-face class, and among others.

Aside from this, there are tertiary and graduate school programs that require face-to-face class, such as the skills-based laboratory class for medical students.

De Vera added that the correct mix of flexible learning should be identified by schools, students, and teachers.

De Vera revealed that as of the moment, CHED has already authorized more than 60 medical schools to conduct face-to-face classes for some of their subjects.

“Because you cannot teach that virtually. You cannot dissect or stitch the wound of a patient online. Or for dentists, you cannot feel cavities or extract a tooth by watching it online,” De Vera said.

He added that if the face-to-face class for medical students would become successful, then he would also recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow face-to-face classes to other skills-based college programs, such as engineering, maritime programs, information technology, and industrial technology.

“Kagaya ng maritime, kung hindi mo alam kung paano paandarin, baka maibangga mo ‘yan. We have to use the simulators, we have to use the computers,” he added.

De Vera, however, said that this will also depend on the health condition on the ground; the condition of the students, faculties, and staff; and the connectivity and gadget condition in an area.

Schools should also ensure that their facilities are COVID resilient before allowing the face-to-face classes.

Achieving the herd-immunity in the vaccination drive against COVID-19, De Vera said, would also help in slowly bringing back the students to schools.

Meanwhile, De Vera appealed to the public to stop spreading fake news in order not to discourage students from flexible learning that the schools are currently adopting.

“Please stop. You are not doing anyone a favor. Our students are suffering enough from a lot of things beyond their control. Please do not let them suffer from spreading wrong information and agitating them,” he said.

